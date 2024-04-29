Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $13.58 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $13,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IWN stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.10. The stock had a trading volume of 337,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,761. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.