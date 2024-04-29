Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Loews by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 172,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Loews by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Loews by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 20,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,021.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $308,278.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:L traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.77. The company had a trading volume of 183,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,877. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

