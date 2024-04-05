Compass Ion Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,229,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,948,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,816,000 after purchasing an additional 531,891 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,474,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,965,000 after purchasing an additional 62,919 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,805,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $4,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,122,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $2,462,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,459,919.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $4,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,122,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $118.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,506. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.70.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

