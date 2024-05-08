Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.1% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $439.64. 18,816,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,251,871. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.00. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $321.32 and a twelve month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

