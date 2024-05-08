Simmons Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 725.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 199,550 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 538,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.85. The stock had a trading volume of 196,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,603. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.16. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $80.20.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

