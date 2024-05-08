Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.415 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 221.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 59.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance
Shares of HASI stock traded up $4.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,558,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,339. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 19.42 and a quick ratio of 19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.