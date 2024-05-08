Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.415 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 221.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 59.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

Shares of HASI stock traded up $4.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,558,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,339. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 19.42 and a quick ratio of 19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

