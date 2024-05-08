Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Simmons Bank’s 7th Largest Position

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,142 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,718 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,916 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after buying an additional 1,930,476 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 40,170,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,155,000 after acquiring an additional 965,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $49.94. 5,282,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,450,749. The company has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

