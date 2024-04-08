United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,142,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Mosaic by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,229 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOS. TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

Mosaic Stock Down 0.1 %

Mosaic stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.91. 1,256,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067,681. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $33.70. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.