International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.27. 3,547,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,920. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.66 and a 200 day moving average of $167.51.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

