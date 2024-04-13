Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $28,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WH stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.17. 448,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,977. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

