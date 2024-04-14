A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

A-Mark Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $929.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.33). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMRK shares. B. Riley cut their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,637 shares of company stock worth $1,396,360 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 62,868 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 325,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 69,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

