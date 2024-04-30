Norden Group LLC Lowers Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Norden Group LLC cut its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,639,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.9% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.80.

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock traded down $6.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.22. 219,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $392.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.