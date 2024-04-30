Strike Price Tops $10.48 on Top Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 30th. Strike has a total market cap of $50.80 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Strike token can currently be bought for $10.48 or 0.00017415 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 376.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,845,608 tokens. The official website for Strike is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

