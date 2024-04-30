BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $748.31 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $60,256.76 or 1.00092924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $748.31 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 63,352.66673599 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,126,908.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

