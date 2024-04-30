STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 190.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 16.8% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in STERIS by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.48. 171,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $185.22 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.66 and a 200-day moving average of $216.57.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on STE shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

