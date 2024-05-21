iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,868 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $45.15. 1,303,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,592. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average is $45.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1498 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.