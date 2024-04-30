Norden Group LLC Boosts Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Entegris Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.62. 1,270,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,095. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.70.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.64.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

