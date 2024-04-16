11,932 Shares in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS BALT opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

