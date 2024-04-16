Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Short Interest Down 13.3% in March

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 472,900 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the March 15th total of 545,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilysys news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $6,792,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,942,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,435,047.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William David Wood III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,910.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $6,792,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,942,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,435,047.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 965,229 shares of company stock worth $79,312,863. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 751.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:AGYS traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.64. 23,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.66. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.11 and a 200 day moving average of $81.12.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.07 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

