Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.17

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 104490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXAI

Exscientia Trading Down 2.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 737.10% and a negative return on equity of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,114,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,280,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 10.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,395,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 405,426 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Exscientia by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 231,209 shares during the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exscientia

(Get Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.