Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Ventas were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 151.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 421.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Trading Down 1.4 %

Ventas stock opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,636.21%.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.