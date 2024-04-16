Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,249,400 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 1,324,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 462.7 days.
Canadian Utilities Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of CDUAF stock opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $30.00.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Utilities
- What are earnings reports?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- What is a Secular Bull Market?, How to Identify this Market
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Star Surgical Shines as U.S. Outlook Improves for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.