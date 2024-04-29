Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $303.39 and last traded at $305.31. 273,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,973,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 price target (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.50.

Humana Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 41.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

