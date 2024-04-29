Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Update

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the March 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shiseido Trading Down 1.1 %

SSDOY stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.77. 52,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,210. Shiseido has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter. Shiseido had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 3.42%. Research analysts predict that Shiseido will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

