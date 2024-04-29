Short Interest in Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Decreases By 17.0%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sandfire Resources America Stock Down 5.0 %
SRAFF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,653. Sandfire Resources America has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.
About Sandfire Resources America
