Short Interest in Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Decreases By 17.0%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sandfire Resources America Stock Down 5.0 %

SRAFF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,653. Sandfire Resources America has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

Get Sandfire Resources America alerts:

About Sandfire Resources America

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.