Short Interest in Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Expands By 51.8%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,400 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the March 31st total of 536,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,072.0 days.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Stillfront Group AB (publ) stock remained flat at $0.92 during midday trading on Monday. Stillfront Group AB has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and sells digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Supremacy 1914, Call of War, What's the Pic, Adult Coloring Book, Letter Soup, BitLife, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, eRepublik.com, War and Peace: Civil War Clash, The Great War Rivals, Ultimate General: Gettysburg, Naval Action, Ultimate General: Civil War, Empire, and Imperia Online.

