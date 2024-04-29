Short Interest in Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Expands By 51.8%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,400 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the March 31st total of 536,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,072.0 days.
Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
Stillfront Group AB (publ) stock remained flat at $0.92 during midday trading on Monday. Stillfront Group AB has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.
About Stillfront Group AB (publ)
