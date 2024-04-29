Nano (XNO) Trading 4.7% Lower This Week

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Nano has a total market cap of $158.12 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00001896 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,565.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.16 or 0.00735088 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00132612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009353 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00043302 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.27 or 0.00198516 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00054831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00103095 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

