Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Up 36.8% in April

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Down 9.3 %

Silver Bull Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.12. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,321. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. Silver Bull Resources has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, as well as gold. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

