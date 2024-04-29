Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Up 36.8% in April

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Silver Bull Resources Stock Down 9.3 %
Silver Bull Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.12. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,321. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. Silver Bull Resources has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.79.
Silver Bull Resources Company Profile
