AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Up 0.9%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.29. 2,710,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 11,811,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $69,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,268 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $38,593,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367,112 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $32,509,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

