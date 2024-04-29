CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 0.9%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $313.86 and last traded at $306.73. 804,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,494,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 852.05, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 97.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 19,072 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.7% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 55,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.