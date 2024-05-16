Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.85

Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.85 and last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 10051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SII. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Sprott Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 15.15%.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sprott during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Sprott by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Sprott by 432.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

