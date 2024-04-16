Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

