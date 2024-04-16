Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 657 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $213.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.36.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

