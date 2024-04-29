Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the March 31st total of 330,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Tesco Stock Performance

Shares of TSCDY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 86,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,765. Tesco has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82.

Tesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $0.14.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

