UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,099,700 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the March 31st total of 711,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 423.0 days.
UniCredit Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $38.14. 46,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,554. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
UniCredit Company Profile
