UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apr 29th, 2024

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,099,700 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the March 31st total of 711,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 423.0 days.

UniCredit Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $38.14. 46,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,554. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

See Also

