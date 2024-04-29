TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Down 23.0% in April

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TravelSky Technology Trading Up 5.7 %

TSYHY stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.58. 19,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,166. TravelSky Technology has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $20.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

