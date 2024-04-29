Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Bought by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Johnson Outdoors worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JOUT. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 42,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors Trading Down 1.2 %

JOUT traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.24. 38,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,839. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $64.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $423.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $138.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.19%.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.