thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,100 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 551,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 146.7 days.

OTCMKTS TYEKF remained flat at $5.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $8.44.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter.

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

