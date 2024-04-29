Choreo LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,007 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $20,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 5,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $106.40. 1,163,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,647,763. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.52.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

