Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vodacom Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VDMCY traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $4.80. 49,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,719. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31. Vodacom Group has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $7.23.
Vodacom Group Company Profile
