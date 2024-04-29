Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vodacom Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VDMCY traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $4.80. 49,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,719. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31. Vodacom Group has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $7.23.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

