AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.08. 25,961,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,237,660. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

