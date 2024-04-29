Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lessened its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International makes up 1.1% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $16,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.53. The company had a trading volume of 132,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.01. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRL

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.