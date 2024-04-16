Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 699 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 376,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,439,000 after buying an additional 17,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $177.61 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.27.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

