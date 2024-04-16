Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,742 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,916,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,700.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 580,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day moving average of $83.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.57 and a 52-week high of $93.84.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

