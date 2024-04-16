Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 3,262 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $444.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $451.50 and its 200-day moving average is $416.84. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $350.60 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The company has a market capitalization of $214.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $456.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

