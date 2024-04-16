Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $260,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,492,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,752,000 after purchasing an additional 81,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,476,000 after buying an additional 235,262 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,698,000 after buying an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,395,000 after acquiring an additional 97,429 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth $53,438,000.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $96.32 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $76.12 and a 1 year high of $101.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

