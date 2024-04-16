Integral Ad Science’s (IAS) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $32,532.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,195 shares of company stock worth $876,562 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,548,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 88.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,167,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 547,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 41.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.