Skylands Capital LLC Has $13.26 Million Stock Holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,700 shares during the quarter. Hibbett makes up 2.0% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $13,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 607,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 42,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 290,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hibbett by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 50,313 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Hibbett during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HIBB shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Hibbett from $74.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

Hibbett Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HIBB stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $86.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,193. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $86.70.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

About Hibbett

(Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.