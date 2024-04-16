Buffington Mohr McNeal Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.2% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.67.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

