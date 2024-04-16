CEEK VR Reaches Market Cap of $43.80 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $43.80 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05352086 USD and is down -4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $4,156,649.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

